Deadline looming to get raffle tickets to win three-bed house for only €100 in Carlow

Carlow GAA is raffling a three-bedroom house for only €100 as part of its "Win a House Draw".

The prize is a three bed semi-detached house in Castle Oaks, Dublin Rd, Carlow.

The draw is open to anyone – members and non-members.

No more tickets will be sold after September 30 of this year and no more than 8,000 tickets will be sold with the final draw taking place in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, October 6 at 6pm.

