'Should be ashamed,' someone dumps bag of household rubbish every week in Carlow ditch

Local volunteer, Eugene Walsh, has hit out at the person

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Eugene Walsh

'You should be ashamed,' says local volunteer Eugene Walsh as he hit out at the person who dumps a bag of household rubbish every week in a Carlow ditch.

Read also: Carlow community centre posts shocking pictures of horse sh*t on busy footpath in estate

Eugene of Cairdre and Naduir picked litter in the old Penny's car park this week and picked two bags full and one full bag that the drinkers had filled themselves.

He added: "Plus a small bag of household rubbish that someone dumps every week in the ditch. Should be ashamed of yourself."