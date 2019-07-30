'Should be ashamed,' someone dumps bag of household rubbish every week in Carlow ditch

'You should be ashamed,' says local volunteer Eugene Walsh as he hit out at the person who dumps a bag of household rubbish every week in a Carlow ditch.

Eugene of Cairdre and Naduir picked litter in the old Penny's car park this week and picked two bags full and one full bag that the drinkers had filled themselves.

He added: "Plus a small bag of household rubbish that someone dumps every week in the ditch. Should be ashamed of yourself."