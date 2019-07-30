Planning application lodged with local authority for construction of new Deanery in Carlow

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 17

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

A planning application has been lodged with the local authority for the construction of a new Deanery in Carlow.

Read also: 'Unlucky,' Carlow driver stopped by Gardaí had Lotto scratch card as insurance disc

Old Leighlin Select Vestry have applied for planning permission for the construction of a new dwelling (new Deanery), effluent treatment system and polishing filter, a new site entrance and all associated ancillary site works.

The development is in Old Leighlin.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 17.