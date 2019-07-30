Planning application lodged with local authority for construction of new Deanery in Carlow
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 17
File photo
A planning application has been lodged with the local authority for the construction of a new Deanery in Carlow.
Old Leighlin Select Vestry have applied for planning permission for the construction of a new dwelling (new Deanery), effluent treatment system and polishing filter, a new site entrance and all associated ancillary site works.
The development is in Old Leighlin.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 17.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on