Thomas Murray tells RTÉ's Nationwide about his passion for creating miniature houses
He spoke to the RTÉ programme - which aired this week
CREDIT: RTÉ's Nationwide
Thomas Murray in Carlow has spoken to RTÉ's Nationwide about his passion for creating miniature houses and some of his incredible work was aired on national television on Monday evening.
Speaking on the programme, Thomas - who works in plant sales at Altamount Gardens in Carlow - said the many historic homes in the Dolmen County inspire him, including Altamount House.
Thomas - who has made a miniature version of Altamount House - said: "It rests your brain but fuels your creativity at the same time. It's all self-taught."
"I love the historic houses. The social history. I was brought up just at the back gate of Lisnavagh House."
Watch the full programme by clicking here.
Thomas Murray in Carlow tells us about his passion for creating miniature houses & we see some of his incredible work on #RTENationwide Monday 29th July @RTEOne 7pm & RTE+1 8pm @rte @lisnavagh @williambunbury @carlowtourism @DuckettsGroveIE @LoveCarlow @CarlowHour Pls RT pic.twitter.com/8LoOJMxrOx— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) July 29, 2019
