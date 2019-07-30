Man arrested and charged after burglary at the old Sugar Factory site in Carlow

A man has been arrested and charged after a burglary at the old Sugar Factory site in Carlow.

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a burglary at the Sugar Factory on the Athy Road.

A door was forced open and a generator was taken.

The burglary occured between 8.00am and 8.30am on Friday morning.

A man in his forties was arrested and charged with the burglary and was remanded to appear before court at a later date.