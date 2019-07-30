Man arrested and charged after burglary at the old Sugar Factory site in Carlow
Gardaí have confirmed
Sugar Factory site outside Carlow Town
A man has been arrested and charged after a burglary at the old Sugar Factory site in Carlow.
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a burglary at the Sugar Factory on the Athy Road.
A door was forced open and a generator was taken.
The burglary occured between 8.00am and 8.30am on Friday morning.
A man in his forties was arrested and charged with the burglary and was remanded to appear before court at a later date.
