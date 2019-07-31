'Latest charts show mainly good weather for next few days,' says Carlow forecaster
Woohoo
Enjoy it while it lasts
Latest charts show mainly good weather for next few days up to and including Friday, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, there will be just the odd passing shower and sunny spells, feeling warm too as it gets up to 23C.
Alan added: "The weekend looks like a mixed bag with showers but remains a little uncertain at this stage."
