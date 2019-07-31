Carlow Companies invited to explore Dutch opportunities with supported trade mission

Carlow County Council and County Carlow Chamber have announced details of the Chamber Trade Connections Export to the Netherlands Programme.

It is designed to assist Carlow companies in developing new opportunities in the Netherlands as part of a supported Trade Mission to be hosted from November 19-21.

The purpose of the programme is to provide County Carlow companies with the skills and the confidence to identify, target and exploit new business opportunities in the Dutch market and to then put them in front of potential customers.

Each company will be provided with pre-trip support, a dedicated export mentor, facilitated meeting and on the ground support for the journey.

Companies have until September 6 to complete the expression of interest stage from which eight companies will be selected to participate in this highly subsidized programme.

Speaking about the programme, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive with Carlow County Council, said: "We are delighted to be working with County Carlow Chamber to provide this support to County Carlow SMEs to develop their export base.

"Because of the ongoing uncertainties relating to Brexit and the potential implications for Irish exporters, it is essential that Irish SMEs and micro enterprises explore new opportunities."

Commenting on the benefits of the programme and the County Carlow links to the Netherlands, Brian O’Farrell, chief executive with County Carlow Chamber said: "The Netherlands has consistently been one of the popular export markets for Irish SMEs over the last 10 years and with dozens of flights from Dublin, Cork and Belfast every week, Irish exporters can service the needs of Dutch customers quickly, easily and cost-effectively.

"From our work under the Chamber Trade Connections Programme we believe the Netherlands suits early stage exporters from County Carlow who will see the Dutch market as an excellent place to start to explore business opportunities in mainland Europe."

The programme is co-ordinated by the Local Enterprise Office and Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said: "We would encourage County Carlow companies to participate in this programme.

"In our experience exploring European markets not just builds your business network but also exposes you to new opportunities and innovative ways of working.

"We are delighted to be able to support this programme under the Enterprise Europe Network and our Brexit support packages for 2019."

For further information log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6BYQFJW