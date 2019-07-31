Revealed: Once-off opportunity to clear out old broken furniture in Carlow for only €5

Carlow County Council have arranged a once-off opportunity to clear out that old broken furniture for only €5 and you can be assured that your waste is deposited in the right place.

The drop-off day is for domestic householders only.

The "Bulky Furniture Drop-Off Day" will be held on August 23 and 24 at the Powerstown Civic Amenity Site in Carlow.

For more details, see the poster below: