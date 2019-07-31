JOBS ALERT: St Mary's Knockbeg College in Carlow now hiring a full-time caretaker

St Mary's Knockbeg College, Knockbeg, Carlow have a current vacancy for a caretaker (39 hours per week).

Full details and application forms are available upon request by post or email to: principal@knockbegcollege.ie for the position of caretaker from St Mary's Knockbeg College.

Further details regarding duties etc, are available on the college website at www.knockbegcollege.ie

Closing date for applications 5pm on August 22, 2019.