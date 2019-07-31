International Rohingya Remembrance Day to be held in Carlow on August 25

An International Rohingya Remembrance Day will be held in Carlow on August 25.

Rohingya Action Ireland are holding a family-friendly day of remembrance to commemorate those members of the Rohingya community killed, attacked, displaced in Myanmar on August 25, 2017.

This will also be a day of celebration to acknowledge Rohingya ethnicity and provide the opportunity to display solidarity with the Rohingya people.

For more information, see the poster below: