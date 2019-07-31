Swan rescued from the River Barrow - with fishing line down its neck - has been saved

A swan rescued from the River Barrow in Carlow - with fishing line down its neck - has been saved.

Eugene Walsh of Cairde an Naduir said as you can see from the X-ray (pictured above), the vet removed a long length of fishing line that had a float and the hook with the minnow still attached.

He said: "Because the hook still had a minnow attached, it did not cause internal damage.

"This area should be made a sanctuary for the mute swan and fishing needs to be stopped in this special area for the swans. The amount of families that are attracted by the swans to the area is brilliant. Let's please protect them.

"Fishing needs to stop in the area of the park and boat club."