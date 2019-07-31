FORM Carlow returns to the Pembroke Hotel to showcase its members' new work

FORM Carlow returns to the Pembroke Hotel on Patrick Street to showcase its members' new work at the Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Emma Jane Champley, a jewellery maker from Borris and FORM member said: "We are delighted to be exhibiting at this great event, it will be our sixth year showing in Kilkenny where we are always very well received."

Craft disciplines will include ceramics, quilting, children's wear, fine art textiles, jewellery, stone sculpture and felt.

If you are interested in Irish Craft and all things handmade then this is the perfect opportunity to meet the makers throughout the Festival and get to know them and their working methods.

Next to Rudolf Heltzel on Patrick Street there is a passage which leads into a lovely hidden courtyard where you will find FORM’s exhibition.

The official exhibition opening will take place in the Berkeley Suite of the Pembroke Hotel on Saturday, August 10 at 11.30am and all are welcome.

The exhibition will run from August 9 to 18, opening hours will be 11am to 6pm weekdays and 10am to 7pm Saturday and Sunday.

FORM is funded by LEO Carlow as part of Carlow County Council.

It is a group of craftspeople from County Carlow creating textiles, ceramics, sculpture and jewellery.