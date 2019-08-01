Kilkenny/Carlow Drugs Unit seize €12,000 worth of cannabis in playground
An important seizure
File photo
Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by Kilkenny Detective Unit carried out an operation on Wednesday evening targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
This resulted in two males being apprehended while retrieving approximately €12,000 worth of cannabis from the playground of a local school in Kilkenny City.
Both males were detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act.
