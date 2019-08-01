Revealed: Homeless figures for Carlow have dropped for the second month in a row

The number of homeless people in Carlow has dropped for the second month in a row, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

A total of 29 people were living in emergency accommodation in May but the latest figures for June show that the figures have now dropped to 28.

This compares with the 32 people who were homeless in Carlow in April.

An analysis by Carlow Live of homeless figures revealed that based on data going back as far as January of 2016 - the number of people in emergency accommodation up to March of this year was at 31 for Carlow - which was a record high during that period.

Figures published by the Department for April showed that the number had risen again and there were 32 people living in emergency accommodation in Carlow during that month.

However, it has now reduced to 28 homeless people in Carlow in the last two months.

National figures have also dipped slightly with 81 fewer people classified as homeless compared to May’s figures.

The details published for June show there are now 10,172 people living in emergency accommodation – consisting of 6,497 adults and 3,675 children.

The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.