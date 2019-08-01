Gardaí issue appeal after cash and jewellery taken during burglary at home in Carlow
Did you see anything suspicious?
File photo
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after cash and jewellery were taken during a burglary at a home in Carlow.
Gardaí are investigating the burglary at a house on the Killeshin Road on Friday, July 26.
Entry was gained by forcing a window at the side of the property.
A quantity of cash and jewellery was taken.
The incident occurred just after 11am on Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.
