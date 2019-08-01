Gardaí issue appeal after cash and jewellery taken during burglary at home in Carlow

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after cash and jewellery were taken during a burglary at a home in Carlow.

Gardaí are investigating the burglary at a house on the Killeshin Road on Friday, July 26.

Entry was gained by forcing a window at the side of the property.

A quantity of cash and jewellery was taken.

The incident occurred just after 11am on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.