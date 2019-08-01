Little Piggys Shoes for Kids - which has a store in Carlow - is closing down after 15 years

Little Piggys Shoes for Kids - which has a store on Tullow Street in Carlow - has announced it is closing down.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they said: "The management and staff at Little Piggys would like to thank you all for your custom over the past 15 years but the time has come to close our doors and say goodbye.

"Due to increased costs and supplier demands, it is no longer possible for us to remain open for business. We have had a very rewarding and fun filled journey and you, our customers will be greatly missed."

People on social media have praised the business and are devastated it is closing down.

One woman said: "Sad to see another shop close in Carlow Town...my son was a year old when LITTLE PIGGYS opened and was a regular customer til he outgrew your shoe sizes."

Another added: "Was so sad to see your store closed in Wexford at the weekend. We had planned on getting our daughter's first school shoes with you."

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor said: "Very sad to read this..."

Little Piggys was Ieland's largest children's shoe chain with stores in Carlow, Wexford and Portlaoise.