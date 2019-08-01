Case adjourned against two Carlow men charged in connection with Athy incident

The cases of four men charged in connection with an incident last year in Athy following which a man died have been adjourned.

Father of one David Boland from Nurney died after he was allegedly stabbed on Duke Street, Athy, on November 1, 2018. A man, Calvin Cullen of Greenhills, Athy, has been charged with Mr Boland’s murder.

Aaron Walsh, 18, with an address listed in court documents as 1279 Townspark, Athy; Christopher Walsh, 20, of 12 Ardrew Meadows, Athy; Robert Brennan, 29, of Evington House, New Gardens, Athy Road, Carlow; and Tommy Thompson, 24, of 49 Springfield Park, Burrin Road, Carlow appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at the Naas sitting of Athy District Court on Thursday.

On July 25 the four men were refused bail and remanded in custody.

In the case of Robert Brennan, charged with taking a car without the consent of the owner, and criminal damage at Duke Street, Athy on November 1, 2018, Sgt Brian Jacob told the court the book of evidence will be ready to be served on September 10.

Sgt Jacob asked for a second remand in custody. There was no objection to this.

The case was adjourned until September 15, for service of the book of evidence.

In the case of Tommy Thompson, charged with the unlawful taking of a car, violent disorder, and producing a weapon, a glass bottle, during the course of a dispute at Duke Street, Athy on November 1 2018, Sgt Jacob said the book of evidence will be ready to be served on September 10, and asked for a further remand.

The case was adjourned until September 15, for service of the book of evidence.

In the case of Aaron Walsh, charged with violent disorder, and producing an article, a glass bottle, during the course of a dispute at Duke Street, Athy on November 1, 2018, Sgt Brian Jacob told the court the accused has taken up High Court bail.

Mr Walsh was remanded on bail, and will appear back at Athy District Court on September 10 for service of the book of evidence.

In the case of Christopher Walsh, charged with violent disorder, and producing a weapon, a glass bottle, during the course of a dispute at Duke Street, Athy, on November 1, 2018, the court heard High Court bail was taken up, on strict conditions.

The case was adjourned until September 10 at Athy District Court for service of the book of evidence.