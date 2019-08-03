Decision looming on planning application for student accommodation unit in Carlow

A decision on a planning application to construct a three storey student accommodation unit in Carlow is due in the coming days. 

The development address is at 51 Tullow Street, Carlow and the applicants are Patsy O'Keeffe and Eddie Brennan.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on August 7.