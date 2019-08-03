Decision looming on planning application for student accommodation unit in Carlow
Planning permission is being sought
Planning lodged
A decision on a planning application to construct a three storey student accommodation unit in Carlow is due in the coming days.
Read also: PICTURE: Collapsed wall - leaving a 'six foot drop into a field' - still not repaired on bridge
The development address is at 51 Tullow Street, Carlow and the applicants are Patsy O'Keeffe and Eddie Brennan.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on August 7.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on