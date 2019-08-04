PICTURE: Specsavers in Carlow Town has raised more than €750 in aid of The Hope Foundation

Specsavers Carlow raised more than €750 in aid of The Hope Foundation. The staff hosted an in-store fundraising bake sale in aid of the well-deserving charity to celebrate Specsavers Carlow’s 15 years in business.

Store director Dolores O'Neill and dispensing optician Dolores Farrell will visit Kolkata alongside The Hope Foundation this November.

Speaking about the recent fundraiser in store and her upcoming trip to Kolkata, Dolores O’Neill, said: ‘We were delighted to hold an event to raise much needed funds for The Hope Foundation.

"We saw all the team here get involved and we would like to thank our customers for their amazing generosity. I am honoured to be given the opportunity to go to Kolkata and see first-hand the incredible and life-changing work The Hope Foundation do."

The Hope Foundation is an Irish charity that works tirelessly to combat the dire living conditions in the poverty-stricken city of Kolkata and bring much-needed eyecare to those in need.

Specsavers Carlow, Unit 4, Exchequer House, Potato Market, Carlow