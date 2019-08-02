PICTURE: Shocking image of horse sh*t outside busy swimming pool in Carlow Town
The picture was taken on Friday morning
The horse poo outside Graiguecullen
A shocking image has emerged of horse poo outside Graiguecullen Swimming Pool in Carlow Town on Friday morning at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.
The picture was sent in by a Carlow Live reader which shows the poo just left on the footpath outside the busy public facility.
