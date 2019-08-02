PICTURE: Carlow dog in the running to become this year's Nose of Tralee winner

A Carlow dog is in the running to become this year's Nose of Tralee winner.

Romi was in the pound for some time and his bio reads: "Nobody wanted me because putting aside my obvious good looks/brains I was born with deformed joints.

"I am only 4 but I am on long term pain meds. I manage well so mostly it does not bother me. But hey I keep smiling.

"A Dog's Life loved my big personality and got me a foster home with Mary. Her dog Annie loved having me as a friend so they adopted me and Im living happily ever after, I'm living the dream in Carlow."

The Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition, this year sponsored by Tesco Ireland, is in its 6th year. Each year crowning a new Nose at the same time as the Rose of Tralee.

Carlow won the competition last year with the stylish Cavachon Mr Bailey.

Over 1,000 pets entered the competition this year - all hoping to become the 2019 Nose of Tralee.

32 Noses have been selected to represent their county and a public vote will now decide between 29 dogs and 3 cats who will take the title of 2019 Nose of Tralee

See the 32 Final Noses here: https://petsittersireland.com/final_2019/

The public vote will open on August 6 and the winner will be announced live on Facebook and Instagram on August 27 – the same night as the finals of the Rose of Tralee.

The winner will receive prizes from Sponsors Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland, David MaCauley Photography and Pet Connection.

To register your vote and support your county Nose visit www.NoseOfTralee.com