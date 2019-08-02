Hazardous Waste Drop Off days 'hugely successful' in Carlow ahead of bulky furniture drive

Great news

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

The Powerstown facility

Carlow County Council's two free Hazardous Waste Drop Off were "hugely successful", the local authority's Environment Department have said. 

Read also: Revealed: Once-off opportunity to clear out old broken furniture in Carlow for only €5

The hazardous waste days gave householders an opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste in an appropriate and safe environmental manner.

Now, the Council have arranged a once-off opportunity to clear out that old broken furniture for only €5 and you can be assured that your waste is deposited in the right place.

The drop-off day is for domestic householders only.

The "Bulky Furniture Drop-Off Day" will be held on August 23 and 24 at the Powerstown Civic Amenity Site in Carlow. 