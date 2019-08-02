Hazardous Waste Drop Off days 'hugely successful' in Carlow ahead of bulky furniture drive

Carlow County Council's two free Hazardous Waste Drop Off were "hugely successful", the local authority's Environment Department have said.

The hazardous waste days gave householders an opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste in an appropriate and safe environmental manner.

Now, the Council have arranged a once-off opportunity to clear out that old broken furniture for only €5 and you can be assured that your waste is deposited in the right place.

The drop-off day is for domestic householders only.

The "Bulky Furniture Drop-Off Day" will be held on August 23 and 24 at the Powerstown Civic Amenity Site in Carlow.