PICTURE: Carlow Town's latest Chinese Takeaway due to open shortly at Castle Hill

Carlow Town's latest Chinese Takeaway is due to open shortly.

Jade Dragon will operate at Castle Hill on the corner near Carlow Castle.

It's some good business news for the county after a spate of closures this week hit the town hard.

A much-loved Tullow Street café announced its closure after 31 years of business as it became the latest business to close in Carlow Town.

Bon Appetit has now closed for business "due to unforseen circumstances".

The latest blow to business in Carlow Town centre came after Little Piggys Shoes for Kids - which also had a store on Tullow Street in Carlow - announced its closure this week.