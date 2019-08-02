Revealed: Rate guidelines for Carlow residents renting out their homes for the Ploughing

Carlow Live can reveal the rate guidelines for Carlow residents renting out their homes for the 88th National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

The Carlow Tourism Accommodation rate guide is below and the National Ploughing Association has advised them that the rates should be approximately as per those outlined.

Carlow Live understands it will not be possible to feature rates on the Carlow Tourism site which are outside the guidelines supplied by the NPA below:

Room only

Room only standard €30 per person

Room only en-suite €32 per person

B&B Continental breakfast

B&B Continental Breakfast €35 per person

B&B full Irish breakfast

B&B Full Irish Breakfast €40 per person

Self-catering

Self-catering 3 Nights €600 for 3 bedroom house

Self-catering 3 Nights €700 for 4/5 bedroom house