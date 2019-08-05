'You gave so much laughter and care to all,' tributes paid to Peter Nolan after he passed away

Carlow Order of Malta have paid tribute to Peter Nolan of 90 Green Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at The District Hospital, Carlow on Sunday.

Beloved son of Barbara and Eamonn and much loved brother of David and Frank.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sister-in-law Lizzy, his brother David's partner Michelle, aunts, uncles, nephews Zach and Evan, niece Mai, relatives and his many friends.

In a statement on Facebook, Carlow Order of Malta said: "'We're here for the good life, not a long life.'

"One of Peter's sayings. Peter you will be missed by all. You gave so much laughter and care to all. Order of Malta Carlow for over 20 years. Your optimism and zest for life was a inspiration to us all. RIP dear friend."

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 Y102) from 2pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.