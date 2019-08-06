Revealed: Intel supports Carlow student as part of DCU internship programme

Earlier this year Dublin City University launched its 2019 STEM Teacher Internship programme which provides DCU STEM teacher education students with the unique opportunity to avail of an internship experience in the STEM industry.

And one young teacher from Carlow is working at Intel as part of his internship. Meabh Donohoe is a Science Education student from Ardattin.



The programme, which is strongly supported by the Connecting Women in Technology Group (CWIT) of which Intel is a member, is now in its fourth year and this summer has 19 different companies hosting 32 students for a 12 week paid internship.



Three of the teacher education students are completing their internships at the Intel campus in Leixlip and they are Karen Marry, a Masters in Primary Teaching student from Navan, Meath; Michael Simmons, a Primary Education student from Leixlip, Kildare and of course, Carlow's Meabh Donohoe.



Meabh is spending her internship with the MPE department whist Michael and Karen are working in the Movidius team.

This flagship internship programme is supported by an education-industry collaboration that is strongly committed to supporting innovative and creative approaches to STEM education in Ireland and to date over €500,000 in funding has been spent on the programme.

This year will see 21 different companies host 35 students for a 12 week paid internship.

Click here to find out more about the STEM Teacher Internship programme.

