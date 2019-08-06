WOW! 'Six weeks to go,' photo of Ploughing site in Carlow shows huge scale of the event
An incredible sight
Just part of the huge site!
"Six weeks to go," organisers have said as a photo of the Ploughing site in Carlow shows the huge scale of the event.
The picture was taken near Graiguenalug and was sent in by a Carlow Live reader which shows the panels of a 30km metal roadway being laid.
The 2019 National Ploughing Championships is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.
Work continues in earnest as the preparations are well under way for #Ploughing19 on the site in Ballintrane, Fenagh, #Carlow taking place in 6 weeks time @AgrilandIreland @FarmersWeekly @itcarlow @RTENationwide pic.twitter.com/fNBCfpKgtG— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) August 5, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on