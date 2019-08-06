WOW! 'Six weeks to go,' photo of Ploughing site in Carlow shows huge scale of the event

"Six weeks to go," organisers have said as a photo of the Ploughing site in Carlow shows the huge scale of the event.

The picture was taken near Graiguenalug and was sent in by a Carlow Live reader which shows the panels of a 30km metal roadway being laid.

The 2019 National Ploughing Championships is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.