PROPERTY: Five-bedroom house in Carlow up for sale for over half a million euro

A five-bedroom house at Templepeter, Rathoe, Carlow is up for sale for €550,000.

The residence presents 300sq.m of accommodation over its three floors, nestled into its 0.7 acre, mature private site, complete with a natural stream rear boundary.

Cultivated road-side hedgerows ensure privacy while electric gates control access from the public road to a large gravel yard, with sweeping drive to the rear of the residence. A detached garage arrangement is sub-divided into two storage rooms.

A tranquil guest log cabin to the rear facilitates guest or hobby applications.

To view the full ad, click here.