Carlow Town business closes its doors at Fairgreen Shopping Centre but services to continue

Carlow Town business The Baby Room has closed at its location in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

In a post on Facebook, the business said: "So today I locked the doors on my beautiful studio for the last time. I expected to be sad but actually I felt a sense of lightness and incredible gratitude for the incredible space we created over the last three years.

"I have loved (almost) every second. It's been a hell of a three years and the biggest joy I take from it all is the community spirit we've made. When women gather, great things happen."

The latest blow to business in Carlow Town centre comes after Little Piggys Shoes for Kids and Bon Appetit announced their closure last week.

However, for The Baby Room "it is not goodbye...more see ya soon".

The statement added: "Our Tuesday morning general Pilates class moves to Energie Fitness with a new time of 10am.

"The remainder of my classes will move to the beautiful An Gairdín Beo with Pregnancy and Postnatal Pilates being taught in the studio, while Baby Massage will be held in The Stables.

"Ground floor space, car parking and absolutely beautiful surroundings. All classes will continue from August 13 and will now require block booking. (General Pilates will still be drop in and a drop in option will also be available for other classes)."