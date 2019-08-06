Council tenders contract for renovation and extension to a rural dwelling in Carlow

Carlow County Council have tendered a contract for a renovation and extension to a rural dwelling at Drumphea, Garryhill.

The property will be available for viewing on Tuesday, August 13 from 9am to 10am.

Bidders have until August 26 to submit their applications.