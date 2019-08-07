Planning retained in Carlow for construction of two storey building used for coffin store
Carlow County Council made its decision on July 30
Retention permission for the construction of a two storey building used for a coffin store, hearse parking and first and second floor storage has been granted by Carlow County Council.
The retention application also includes the construction of a gazebo and all associated site works at Main Street, Borris, Carlow.
The applicant was Robert Breen and the local authority attached ten conditions to their decision.
