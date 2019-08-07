Planning retained in Carlow for construction of two storey building used for coffin store

Carlow County Council made its decision on July 30

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

File photo

Retention permission for the construction of a two storey building used for a coffin store, hearse parking and first and second floor storage has been granted by Carlow County Council. 

The retention application also includes the construction of a gazebo and all associated site works at Main Street, Borris, Carlow.

The applicant was Robert Breen and the local authority attached ten conditions to their decision. 