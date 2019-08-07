Tickets on sale now as Bingo Loco returns to Carlow for third show with events selling out

Bingo Loco is coming back to Carlow for a third show as the events keep selling out.

In a message on Facebook, organisers said: "With our August show just about to sell out we thought we would let you know that our trademark madness will be back on September 20 in Woodford Dolmen Hotel Carlow."

The latest date comes after a sell out show in The Tower earlier in July and the August 23 show in the Woodford Dolmen is about to sell out.

For tickets to either the August 23 show or the September 20 event, click here.

Bingo Loco has taken the world by storm. They've flipped bingo on its head with rave rounds, conga lines, dance offs, lip sync battles, glow sticks and prizes ranging from vacations to cars to lawnmowers.