People urged to complete online survey on Carlow Town's 'development over next 20 years'
Looking for the public's help in the development
Carlow Town plan
People are being urged to complete an online survey on Carlow Town's "development over next 20 years".
It's part of the development of the Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy (RVIS) which is supported under Government of Ireland – Project Ireland 2040.
The Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy aims to develop a detailed plan for a ‘Shared Vision’ for Carlow Town’s physical development over the next 20 years including the development of key economic development opportunities; urban spaces and amenities for enhancement; and infrastructural capacity.
Let us know YOUR view of #Carlow Town in our Regeneration, Vision & Implementation Strategy Survey!— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) August 4, 2019
Find survey details at https://t.co/P7raFPSrEr#inCarlow #Survey @volunteercarlow @CarlowLEO @carlowtourism @VisualCarlow @itcarlow pic.twitter.com/ZMIoIWCAqo
Speaking about the project, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive with Carlow County Council said: "We welcome Central Government support for this project which is designed to bring together a series of projects to funding stage which will help Carlow Town to deliver a number of key strategic goals over the coming years.
"The regeneration project includes the development of the Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy and also the development of key strategic projects which are currently being progressed."
Ms Holohan added: "We hope that the people of County Carlow will engage in this process and we welcome all views so that we can all develop a shared vision for the future of Carlow Town for all."
You can fill out the survey here and it's open until August 16.
