Carlow woman Margaret Byrne 'shocked' to have won 'Rose of Tralee' for Macra members

Ballyconnell girl, Margaret Byrne, said she was "shocked" when she was announced as winner of the 48th International Miss Macra.

Margaret, who was representing Carlow Macra Na Feirme, was among 22 contestants from Ireland and abroad competing for the famous Miss Macra tiara and trophy at a gala banquet held in the Anner Hotel Thurles, as part of the three day International Miss Macra Festival, on Sunday night.

Mag as she is called by many of her friends, was supported over the weekend by her proud parents Hugh and Marie, brother Paddy, boyfriend Barry Murphy and members from Tullow Macra Na Feirme.

Speaking to Carlow Live, Mag said: "I was completely shocked because the other contestants had a lot of experience within Macra, I only joined a year ago. But we all brought different things to it.

"I am trying to get more involved and promote the organisation already by getting new members."

Trips over the weekend of the Macra festival included Coolmore Stud and a judge was with contestants at all times. Contestants also have private interviews with the three judges over the weekend too.

When asked about what the role involves for the next twelve months, she said: "For the year you're an ambassador for the organisation.

"My first public event as Miss Macra is the Tullamore Show on Sunday and I'll have a stand at the Tullow Agricultural Show as well to promote the local club.

"The Ploughing will be a big one as well."

The festival which is the Rose of Tralee for Macra members, is hosted by Tipperary Macra na Feirme club Clonoulty/Rossmore over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The girls who take part come from Ireland and further afield to make lasting memories and friends for a lifetime.

Recently Mag was also elected as secretary of Tullow Macra Na Feirme.