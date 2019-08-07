EVENT: Tullow Community First Responders holding a full certification training course

Any interest?

Do you want to be a First Responder?

If anybody is interested in becoming a Tullow Community First Responder, or just learning CPR, volunteers will be holding a full certification training course next Sunday, August 11 in the parish centre at 10.30 am.

This is a free training session which Tullow CFR are happy to provide to anyone in the community who wants to learn.