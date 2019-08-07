Council nominated for three awards in Excellence in Local Government Awards 2019

Carlow County Council has been nominated for three awards in the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2019.

Chambers Ireland on Wednesday revealed the shortlist for the awards which is in its 16th year.

The awards feature a total of 22 local authorities shortlisted over 16 categories, including a new addition, ‘Age Friendly Initiative’, which showcases local authorities' efforts to make Ireland a great place in which to grow old.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Congratulating the local authorities shortlisted, Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, said: "Once again my Department is very proud to support the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

"The Awards are an important platform for bringing to the fore the outstanding and meaningful work that is so crucial to the development of our local communities. It is local projects such as these which make Ireland a better place at national level.

"I would like to congratulate the local authorities behind the projects featured in this shortlist and Chambers Ireland for their ongoing work in managing these Awards annually."

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said: "We’re proud to reveal the Excellence in Local Government Awards shortlist, which features over 80 projects that represent the essence of the hard work and ambitious planning that takes place daily at local level.

"The Awards are the ideal platform to showcase the inventiveness and innovation that Local Authorities are consistently delivering, which so often goes unnoticed.

"We’re also proud to reveal the shortlist for the new addition to this year’s Awards, the ’Age Friendly Initiative’.

"We’re delighted at the range of projects we’ve received for this new category, which highlights the ingenuity amongst Local Authorities in developing new civic solutions to help Ireland become a better place to age in.

"I would like to congratulate each of the 22 shortlisted local authorities and acknowledge the excellent work being undertaken at Local Government level nationwide."

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 16th annual ceremony on November 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry. Awards will be presented for excellence in 16 different categories and one Local Authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2019.

Shortlist for Carlow:

Best Practice in Citizen Engagement

Carlow County Council - Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN) Community Consultation Toolkit

Health & Wellbeing

Carlow County Council - Healthy Streets Carlow

Sustaining the Arts

Carlow County Council - Take A Part Carlow