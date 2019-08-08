Carlow's John Gibbons draws thousands to streets of Gorey for annual 'Beat on the Street'

Thousands of people took to the streets of Gorey in Wexford on Friday, August 2 for the fifth annual "Beat on The Street".

The event is held every August Bank Holiday weekend as part of the Market House Festival in Gorey and is Beat 102-103's biggest music event of the year. Previous headliners have included The Academic, Mark McCabe and the Riptide Movement.

The lineup is curated each year by the music department at Beat and this year featured international DJ and producer, John Gibbons.

John has had one of the biggest radio hits this summer with his re-work of the Ini Kamoze classic, Hotstepper. The single has received five million streams already.

Also on the lineup this year was Mullingar/Waterford indie-pop band “Fallen Lights” and Dublin pop star “Aimée” who signed an international record deal with Universal Music following an appearance with Mark McCabe at last year’s Beat On The Street.

Beat’s Head of Station Sound, Niall Power, said: "We’re always delighted to bring the hottest Irish musical talent to Gorey every summer and officially launch the bank holiday weekend with a massive free street party.

"All of our acts played a blinder this year and it was amazing to see people turn up in their thousands to party with us."