Carlow Credit Union launch new great value loan sale for limited time only
Carlow Credit Union have launched a new great value loan sale for a limited time only.
LOAN RATE – Reduced from 9% (apr 9.41%) to 6.9% (apr 7.12%)
*New Loans Only
Rate Guarantee – The offered rate will remain in place for duration of term of any qualifying loan
Large loans – €25,000 and over
Reduced Rate – from 9% to 6.9%
No Penalties – for making lump sum repayments
No Fees – No documentation or administration fees
Example
*A loan of €50,000 at 6.9% (7.12% APR) repayable over 10 years would have 120 monthly repayments of €578.10 per month. Total amount repayable is €69,364.50. Total cost of credit is €19,364.50.
Figures correct as at 24/7/19
For more information, click here.
