Carlow Credit Union launch new great value loan sale for limited time only

Carlow Credit Union have launched a new great value loan sale for a limited time only.

LOAN RATE – Reduced from 9% (apr 9.41%) to 6.9% (apr 7.12%)

*New Loans Only

Rate Guarantee – The offered rate will remain in place for duration of term of any qualifying loan

Large loans – €25,000 and over

Reduced Rate – from 9% to 6.9%

No Penalties – for making lump sum repayments

No Fees – No documentation or administration fees

Example

*A loan of €50,000 at 6.9% (7.12% APR) repayable over 10 years would have 120 monthly repayments of €578.10 per month. Total amount repayable is €69,364.50. Total cost of credit is €19,364.50.

Figures correct as at 24/7/19

