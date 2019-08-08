PROPERTY: Massive industrial unit on sale for €375,000 at Shamrock Business Park
Any interest?
Unit 5 Shamrock Business Park Graiguecullen, Graiguecullen, Carlow
A massive industrial unit - approximately 12,000 sq. feet in size - is on sale for €375,000 at ShamrocK Business Park.
The property comprises a two storey end of terrace industrial building. Internally, it is partitioned to provide a number of individual offices and meeting rooms.
