Carlow resident doing sky dive to raise money for children at Celtic Cross School in India

Carlow resident, Karen Kelly, is doing a sky dive to raise money for children at Celtic Cross School in India - a school which was founded by local woman Elaine Jones.

Karen said: "I have decided to do this sky dive as a tribute to my children who didn't make it on this earth. Every mother wants to provide their best for their children some just need a helping hand.

"So please reach out and help these children. Thank you for your support."

Elaine set up the school in April of 2008 with most of her students living in mud homes with no electricity.

To donate to Karen's sky dive fundraiser for the school, click here.