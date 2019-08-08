Gardaí in Carlow investigating spate of incidents where car windows were smashed
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí issue appeals
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating another incident of criminal damage this time where the rear window of a car was smashed.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, August 5.
The car, a silver Toyota Yaris, was parked in the Blackbog Road area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí
It's the latest in a series of incidents of criminal damage in the town.
Gardaí in Carlow have also received a report of criminal damage at The Paddocks on the Brownshill Road.
A black Volkswagon Golf had its windows smashed between the hours of 3am and 7am on August 4.
The wing mirror was also broken.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on