Gardaí in Carlow investigating spate of incidents where car windows were smashed

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating another incident of criminal damage this time where the rear window of a car was smashed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, August 5.

The car, a silver Toyota Yaris, was parked in the Blackbog Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí

It's the latest in a series of incidents of criminal damage in the town.

Gardaí in Carlow have also received a report of criminal damage at The Paddocks on the Brownshill Road.

A black Volkswagon Golf had its windows smashed between the hours of 3am and 7am on August 4.

The wing mirror was also broken.