Leighlinbridge school granted planning permission for prefab containing two classrooms
Good news
It has been revealed
The Board of Management of Leighlinbridge National School has been granted conditional planning permission for the provision of a prefab containing two classrooms.
The application is for the provision of a new temporary standalone prefabricated structure containing two classrooms with associated sanitary facilities and ancillary rooms to the side of the existing school building, together with all associated site works and services.
Carlow County Council attached 13 conditions to their decision.
