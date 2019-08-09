Harvest Music Festival to take place this month in 'large marquee' at Mount Leinster Rangers

The 2019 Harvest Music Festival is to take place this month in a "large marquee" at Mount Leinster Rangers GAA grounds just outside Borris.

The event on August 17 will feature The Waxies on stage at 8.30pm followed by The Whole Hog Band until late.

There will be a full bar and food available with gates open at 7pm and parking on site.

For all the information, see the poster below: