Council carries out around 300 house inspections under waste management Bye Laws

Carlow County Council has carried out over 300 domestic inspections under waste management Bye Laws.

The results of the inspection show that there is a "reasonable level of participation in a waste collection service but participation in a 3-bin collection system is poor".

The local authority warned that all collectors of waste must be properly authorised and authorised collectors of waste may only collect from properties where waste has been segregated.

In June, inspections were also undertaken at apartment buildings and "again compliance levels were poor".

In all circumstances of non-compliance, the Council will be initiating proceedings.