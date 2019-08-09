Driver in South East rushing for ferry caught by Gardaí doing 147km/h in a 100km/h zone
Source: Carlow Gardaí
A driver in the South East rushing for a ferry has been caught by Gardaí doing 147km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Gardaí said: "Slow down! Wexford Roads Policing Unit operating speed check on N25.
"Driver rushing for the ferry doing 147km/h in a 100km/h zone.
"€80 fine issued and three points to follow."
