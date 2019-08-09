UPDATED: Power restored to almost 1,000 homes in Carlow after heavy downpours

Power has been restored to almost 1,000 homes in Carlow after heavy downpours and strong winds overnight on Thursday and into Friday.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for all of Ireland expired at 7am on Friday.

Dublin Airport recorded 10.5mm of rain in just one hour, between 3am and 4am on Friday morning as thunderstorms hit, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

It's not over yet either as Saturday will be very windy with some showers and risk of more persistent heavy rain Saturday night.