Great business news with new artisan Coolanowle Foodhall now open in Carlow Town
Great news
Amazing food! CREDIT: Coolanowle Foodhall Facebook page
A new artisan foodhall in Carlow Town is now open.
Read also: Harvest Music Festival to take place this month in 'large marquee' at Mount Leinster Rangers
Coolanowle Organic Meats is open on Dublin Street where Brennan's used to be.
The new premises boasts a café as well as a deli and butchers.
For more, see the Coolanowle Foodhall Facebook page by clicking here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on