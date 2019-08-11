Gardaí appeal for owner after jewellery seized from males over burglaries in north Carlow
Is this yours?
A picture of the jewellery
Gardaí in Carlow are looking to return these pieces of jewellery (pictured above) to their rightful owners after they were seized from two males suspected of committing burglaries in the Tullow/Rathvilly areas.
Both males were arrested and charged with various offences under Theft Act.
Any information to Carlow Garda Station 059 9131505.
