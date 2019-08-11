Gardaí appeal for owner after jewellery seized from males over burglaries in north Carlow

Is this yours?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

A picture of the jewellery

Gardaí in Carlow are looking to return these pieces of jewellery (pictured above) to their rightful owners after they were seized from two males suspected of committing burglaries in the Tullow/Rathvilly areas.

Read also: SCAM ALERT: Warning issued after scam call received in local Garda station of all places

Both males were arrested and charged with various offences under Theft Act.

Any information to Carlow Garda Station 059 9131505.