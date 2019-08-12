WATCH: 'Jet stream rides over us with unsettled weather,' says Carlow forecaster
How it's looking up until August 17
"Don’t you just LOVE when the jet stream rides over us in August with unsettled weather," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to the www.carloweather.com forecaster, he says low pressure and below normal temperatures looks the medium term theme at present.
He added: "That means cooler unsettled weather. Let’s hope the end of the month and start of September can improve."
