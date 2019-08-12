Company holding interview open day to hire crew 'for an event taking place in Carlow'

A company is holding an interview open day to hire crew "for an event taking place in Carlow".

The open day by www.osscompany.ie takes place in the Seven Oaks Hotel on on Friday, August 16 from 10am.

In a post on Facebook, the company said: "We are hiring crew for an event taking place in Carlow.

"You will become part of a large team that work on some of the largest events in Ireland.

"We are currently looking for:

- Events General Operatives

- Wristbanders / Ticket Staff

"Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age. You may be required to travel to certain events."

OSS Company is a recruitment agency in the events sector.